Man and woman charged in connection with Austin shooting

A man and woman are facing charges in connection with a shooting early Wednesday in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Horace Wilder, 25, was charged with felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, according to Chicago Police. Rosa Maria Rodriguez, 32, was charged with driving on a suspended license and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

About 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, the 24-year-old victim heard gunfire and was shot in the chest in the 5400 block of West North Avenue, police said.

He later showed up at Community First Medical Center, police said. The man was transferred in serious condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Wilder, of the Humboldt Park neighborhood; and Rodriguez, a Melrose Park resident, were scheduled to appear in court Thursday, police said.