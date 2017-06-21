Man and woman charged with sexual assault at Orland Park party

A man and woman have been charged with sexually assaulting a woman at a party over the weekend in southwest suburban Orland Park.

Eric O. Pate, 28; and Aniah King, 19, both of Matteson, face one felony count of criminal sexual assault, according to Orland Park police.

The woman, a Chicago resident in her early 20s, was brought Saturday evening by a friend to the party at a home on Hollow Tree Court in Orland Park, police said.

During the party, Pate and King approached the victim and made unwanted sexual advances, police said. The victim later fell asleep on a couch in the basement, and when she woke up, she was being sexually assaulted.

The woman told her friend what happened and the friend arranged transportation to a hospital, where police were notified.

Pate was ordered held Tuesday on a $500,000 bond during a hearing at the Bridgeview courthouse, and King was ordered held on a $300,000 bond, police said.