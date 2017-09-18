A man and woman were found dead in their northwest Indiana home Saturday morning in an apparent murder-suicide.

Officers discovered the 46-year-old man and 43-year-old woman in a bedroom of a house in the 7200 block of East First Street at 8:45 a.m., according to Gary police.

The woman, Leila Edwards, and the man, who has not been identified, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Lake County coroner’s office.

Edwards was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m. and her death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said. The man’s injuries were self-inflicted, police said.

The coroner’s office, Gary police and the Lake County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.

Anyone with information should call Sgt. Jeremy Ogden of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at (219) 755-3855, or the Crime Tip Line at (866) 274-6347.