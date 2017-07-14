Man and woman from Chicago killed in hit-and-run crash in Summit

A man and a woman from Chicago died early Monday after they were injured in an apparent hit-and-run crash in southwest suburban Summit.

Michael J. Lumino, 21; and Stephanie Gallegos, 33, were both involved in the crash at Archer Avenue and 73rd Street in Summit, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Lumino, who lived in the Montclare neighborhood on the Northwest Side, was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood at 2:27 a.m. Monday, the medical examiner’s office said.

Gallegos, who lived in the Southwest Side Pilsen neighborhood, was taken to MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, where she died at 2:23 a.m.

An autopsy Tuesday found both died from multiple injuries suffered in a motor vehicle collision with impact into a fixed object, according to the medical examiner’s office. Their deaths were ruled homicides.

Summit police said the incident appears to be a hit-and-run crash, but did not release further details.

Investigators are looking to identify the driver or any occupants of a green Chevrolet Suburban that was involved in the crash.