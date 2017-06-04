Man and woman killed in Elmwood Park crash

A man and woman were killed in a crash Wednesday night in west suburban Elmwood Park.

A Chevrolet Impala struck a tree in the 3100 block of North 80th Avenue at 9:50 p.m., according to Elmwood Park police.

A man and woman inside the car, both about 25 years old, were dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Their names have not yet been released.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

An Illinois State Police reconstruction team was called to the scene, police said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.