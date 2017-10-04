Man and woman killed in motorcycle crash near McHenry

A man and woman were killed in a crash between a motorcycle and a minivan Sunday night near northwest suburban McHenry.

A 2014 Chrysler Town & Country van and a 2017 Harley Davidson FLHTK Ultra Limited motorcycle crashed at River Road and Charles J. Miller Road at 7:53 p.m., according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

The motorcycle was heading south on River Road and had the green light and the van was heading north on River Road and turning west onto Charles J. Miller Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the minivan, a 41-year-old Wonder Lake woman, failed to yield to the motorcycle and the vehicles crashed in the intersection, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 49-year-old man, was taken to Centegra Hospital in McHenry, where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office. His passenger, a 42-year-old woman, was taken to Condell Hospital in Libertyville, where she was pronounced dead.

Both victims are Carpentersville residents, but their names were not released Monday afternoon pending notification of their families, according to the sheriff’s office.

The motorcyclists were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver of the van was wearing a seat belt and the airbags deployed.

The sheriff’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is handling the crash.