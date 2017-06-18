Man and woman killed in Posen crash

A Chicago man and woman were killed in a crash early Sunday in south suburban Posen.

The crash happened at 147th Street and Western Avenue in Posen, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Darius A. Stewart, 34, and 32-year-old Robin A. Kelly were pronounced dead at the scene at 1:54 a.m., according to the medical examiner’s office. Stewart lived in the Southwest Side Chicago Lawn neighborhood, and Kelly lived in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood.

Autopsies Sunday found both died of multiple injuries in a motor vehicle collision, and their deaths were ruled accidents.

Posen police did not respond to messages seeking information about the crash Sunday.