Man and woman shot in Austin

A man and woman were shot Monday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Someone walked up to the 22-year-old man and 21-year-old woman in the 5500 block of West Race about 11:15 a.m. and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and the woman was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. Both were listed in good condition.