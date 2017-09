Man and woman shot near Parkway Gardens

A man and a woman were seriously injured in a shooting Friday morning in the Parkway Gardens public housing complex on the South Side.

The 26-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were on the sidewalk at 10:54 a.m. in the 6400 block of South King when a male approached and fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The man was shot in the abdomen, while the woman was shot in the left ear, police said. They were both taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.