Man and woman wounded in Washington Park drive-by shooting

A man and woman were wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood.

About 11 a.m., the 19-year-old man and 34-year-old woman were on the sidewalk in the 5600 block of South Michigan when someone in a small black car with tinted windows opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the right ankle and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The woman was shot in both ankles and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.