Man armed with knife robs Evanston CVS, gets away with cash

A man suspected of robbing an Evanston CVS with a knife was seen entering the store on security cameras. | Evanston police

A man armed with a knife robbed a CVS store Wednesday night in north suburban Evanston and got away with cash.

Shortly before midnight, he walked up to the counter inside the CVS, 101 Asbury Ave., holding candy bars, according to Evanston police. The man then pulled out a knife and went behind the counter, asking the cashier to open the register drawer.

The cashier, a 49-year-old woman, opened the drawer, and the man took cash and ran away north on Asbury, police said. Nobody was injured, and it was unknown how much money was stolen.

The man was described as a 35 to 40-year-old black man with a bald head and a beard, authorities said. He was wearing a dark dress shirt and blue jeans.

Police are investigating the armed robbery Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (847) 866-5040 or use Text-A-Tip by texting “EPDTIP” and the tip information to CRIMES (274637).