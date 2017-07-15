Man arrested after loaded gun found in carry-on bag at Midway

A man was caught with a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag Thursday morning at Midway International Airport.

Transportation Security Administration officers found the loaded .380-caliber Sig Sauer handgun while screening the 45-year-old man’s carry-on luggage at a checkpoint about 5:30 a.m., according to a statement from the TSA. The officers then notified Chicago Police, who took the man into custody.

Police did not immediately provide further details about the arrest.

This is the 10th firearm found in a carry-on bag at Midway this year, the TSA said. There were 21 guns found at O’Hare International Airport so far this year.