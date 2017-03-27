Man arrested after running from crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

A man was arrested early Monday after running from the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway in the Pilsen neighborhood.

The crash occurred about 2:50 a.m on Interstate 90/94 near 18th Street. One person was taken to Stroger Hospital for minor injuries, according to Illinois State Police.

After running away from the crash, the man was arrested about 3 a.m. at West 17th and South Halsted streets. It is unclear what charges or citations he could face, police said. The investigation is ongoing.