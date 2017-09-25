Man arrested for driving drunk with child in car following standoff

A man was arrested Friday on an outstanding warrant for driving drunk with a child in the car following a standoff with police at his home in northwest Indiana.

About 11:20 p.m., troopers showed up at Raymond Crosby’s Portage home to serve outstanding warrants for a felony count of operating while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle and three misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated, which stemmed from a separate incident, according to Indiana State Police.

Crosby, 29, refused to answer his door despite witnesses confirming that he was in the home, police said. The door was then forcibly opened after troopers made multiple attempts to get Crosby to open it.

Crosby, who was talking on a cell phone at the top of the stairs, initially defied commands to come downstairs, but eventually complied with the orders, state police said. He was then handcuffed and taken into custody.

He was taken to Porter County Jail in Valparaiso and charged with an additional misdemeanor count of failure to comply, state police and the Porter County sheriff’s office said.

Police said Crosby may have been intoxicated during the standoff.

Information about Crosby’s bond and next scheduled court date wasn’t immediately available.