Man barricades self after domestic dispute in Monee

A man was charged after a domestic dispute and a 9-hour standoff early Sunday in a home in south suburban Monee.

A 13-year-old called 911 about 2:05 a.m. to report that her stepdad was choking her mother in the 25800 block of Geranium Lane, according to a statement from Monee police. While en route, officers were told the man was armed with a handgun.

The first officer at the scene saw a man and female victim struggling at the front door of the home. Despite orders to get down on the ground, the man refused and kept approaching the officer, police said. A Taser was deployed, but failed to subdue the man, who then ran into the home.

The female victim told the officer that the suspect had a gun in his pocket and the officer then got two women and two children away from the home, police said.

A perimeter was set up and officers ordered the man to come out of the home, but he would not communicate, police said. Nearby homes in the area were evacuated and hostage negotiators from the Will County Sheriff’s Special Operations Group were dispatched to the scene.

The man, identified as 26-year-old Raphael Luis Ramos, spoke with SWAT officers for nearly five hours before surrendering at 11:22 a.m., police said.

Ramos, who lives in Monee, was charged with felony aggravated domestic battery and is scheduled to appear in bond court on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The case was under review by the Will County state’s attorney’s office and other charges were pending, police said.