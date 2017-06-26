Man beaten to death in home in Calumet Park

A man was beaten to death last week in south suburban Calumet Park.

The victim, a black man in his 50s, was found at 4:11 a.m. Thursday in a home in the 12700 block of South Throop St. in Calumet Park, according to Calumet Park Police Chief Kenneth Mann.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at 4:50 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Friday found he died of head injuries from a beating, and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Calumet Park police are investigating with the South Suburban Major Crime Task Force.