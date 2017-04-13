Man breaks into 2 Glen Ellyn businesses

Surveillance image of the man suspected of breaking into two Glen Ellyn businesses Sunday. | Glen Ellyn police

Two business were broken into early Sunday in west suburban Glen Ellyn.

About 4:30 a.m., a man broke the glass front door of Discount Liquor and Tobacco, 852 N. Main St. in Glen Ellyn, according to Glen Ellyn police. The glass front door at the Dairy Queen next door was also broken.

Nothing was reported stolen from the Dairy Queen, but the man stole cash from the liquor store, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 40 years old, wearing a black stocking cap, a black and gray North Face coat and eyeglasses, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Glen Ellyn police at (630) 469-1187.