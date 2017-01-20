Man carjacked at gunpoint by three suspects in Waukegan

A man was carjacked at gunpoint by three suspects Wednesday evening in north suburban Waukegan.

About 6:45 p.m., officers responded to a crash at Green Bay and York House roads and found an abandoned car, according to Waukegan police.

A few minutes later, officers found a man who said he was carjacked at gunpoint when he pulled over to check out the crash, police said.

As he slowed down to assist and check for injuries, three suspects got int his car, police said. One of the suspects, described as a heavyset black male with a black-and-gray beard and wearing jeans and a red jacket, was armed with a gun.

They made the victim drive to North Avenue and Sunset Road, where they got out of the car and ran away, police said. The man was not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waukegan Police Department’s tip-line at (847) 360-9001.