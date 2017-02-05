Man carjacked at gunpoint in Lake View

Charges were pending against a 16-year-old boy in connection with the armed carjacking of a 56-year-old man Monday night in the North Side Lake View neighborhood.

The man was double-parked in traffic in a silver 2014 Honda Accord about 10 p.m. in the 800 block of West Newport when a dark-colored car pulled in front of him and two teenage boys got out, according to Chicago Police. One of the teens, armed with a handgun, walked up and “forcibly removed” the man from the Honda.

One of the suspects rifled through the man’s pockets while the other got into the Honda and sped away eastbound on Newport, police said. The other teen got back into the dark-colored car and also drove off eastbound on Newport while the victim ran away. He was not injured in the incident.

Belmont District officers later spotted the stolen Honda in traffic and activated their emergency lights to try to pull it over, police said. The driver sped away and eventually crashed the Honda into a parked car in the 500 block of West Briar.

The 16-year-old suspect then got out of the Honda and led officers on a brief foot chase before he was taken into custody, police said. Charges against him were pending early Tuesday.

Two other suspects were being sought in connection with the carjacking as Area North detectives investigated.