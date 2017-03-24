Man carjacked at gunpoint at Naperville gas station

A man was carjacked at gunpoint early Friday morning in west suburban Naperville.

Just before 5 a.m., officers were called to the BP station at 1983 Brookdale Rd. for reports of an armed robbery, according to Naperville police. They arrived to find a 40-year-old man who told them he had been carjacked.

A man had approached him, pointed a handgun at him, and demanded his vehicle, police said. The suspect was last seen driving north from the scene in the silver 2013 Lexus with license plate ES300H.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-10, 200-pound man, about 20 years old and dressed in all black, police said. Anyone with information should call police at (630) 420-6666.