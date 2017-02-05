Man carjacked at gunpoint in Park Ridge

A man was carjacked at gunpoint Monday night in northwest suburban Park Ridge.

About 8:45 p.m., a 31-year-old Skokie man was unloading groceries from his vehicle with an acquaintance in the 1900 block of South Cumberland Avenue when they were approached by two male suspects, according to Park Ridge police.

One of them pointed a gun at the man and demanded the keys to his vehicle, police said. The victim complied, and the suspects got in his car and drove away south on Cumberland.

One suspect was described as a black man between 25 and 30, wearing a white hoodie, white baseball cap and ski mask, police said.

Anyone with information should call Park Ridge police at (847) 318-5252.