Man carjacked at gunpoint in Wicker Park

A man was carjacked at gunpoint early Sunday in the Wicker Park neighborhood.

About 2:15 a.m., the 30-year-old man was inside his parked white 2003 Ford car in an alley in the 1900 block of West North Avenue when he was approached by two men who opened the passenger door, according to Chicago Police.

One of the men, who was armed with a handgun, demanded the victim get out of the car, police said. He and other man then took off in the car.

One of the suspects was described as a black man, about 25 years old and wearing blue pants, police said. The other suspect was described as a 22-year-old man wearing a multi-colored jacket.

No one was in custody Sunday morning as Area North detectives investigate.