Man caught in act charged with robbing Loop bank

A man has been charged with robbing a bank Wednesday morning in the Loop.

Jack Dudley, 61, of Chicago, was charged with robbing the U.S. Bank branch at 25 E. Washington, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.

Dudley entered the bank about 9:30 a.m., walked up to a teller window and slid the teller a note without saying anything, according to court documents. The note read, “This is a Robbery! Don’t make it a murder. Hundred’s Fiftys. In bag. In a hurry!”

The teller opened a drawer and handed Dudley cash, prosecutors said. He then walked away.

A Chicago Police officer who was working security at the bank confronted Dudley in the vestibule as he was trying to leave, according to court documents. When the officer grabbed him to place him in handcuffs, a Dunkin Donuts bag containing $3,020 fell to the ground.

After he was taken into custody, Dudley admitted to investigators he robbed the bank, and identified himself in surveillance images from the robbery, authorities said. He was charged with bank robbery by intimidation and was ordered detained at his initial court appearance Thursday.