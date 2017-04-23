Man charged after gun found in vehicle during Aurora traffic stop

A man was arrested Monday evening after a gun was found in a vehicle during a traffic stop in west suburban Aurora.

Derrick A. Gipson, 22, has been charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon within 1,000 feet of a park, according to Aurora police.

Officers curbed a vehicle about 6:45 p.m. for failing to signal near West Park Avenue and North May Street, police said. The passenger of the vehicle, a 19-year-old man, started to get out of the vehicle in an apparent attempt to run, but got back in after several commands from officers.

The passenger and the driver, identified as Gipson, were both “highly uncooperative,” police said. Gipson “refused repeated orders to produce his license, insurance and to get off of his cell phone.”

Once Gipson was in custody, a search of the vehicle revealed a semi-automatic weapon inside the center console, police said.

Gipson, of Aurora, was also charged with obstructing police and failure to signal when required, police said. The passenger was not charged. Bond information for Gipson was not immediately available.