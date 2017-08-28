Man charged for firing seven shots on Fourth of July in Evanston

A man has been charged with firing seven shots on the Fourth of July in north suburban Evanston.

About 9:10 p.m. July 4, two patrol officers were in an alley in the 1800 block of Darrow Avenue when they heard about seven shots being fired, according to a statement from Evanston police.

Officers then saw muzzle flashes coming from the rear of a garage, police said. They checked the location and found a spent shell casing near the garage door and recovered a Zastava Arms PAP M92-caliber firearm from inside.

Lemorne B. Cole, who was on the scene at the time of incident, was taken into custody, but later released pending laboratory examination of the recovered weapon, police said. On Aug. 19, detectives were notified by the Northeastern Illinois Regional Crime Laboratory that Cole’s DNA was recovered from the firearm.

On Aug. 25, Cole was taken into custody, police said. Cole, 28, was charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, one count of reckless discharge of a firearm and one count of possession of a handgun/ammunition without a valid FOID Card.