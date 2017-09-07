Man charged hit-and-run crash that injured pedestrian in McHenry

A man has been charged with critically injuring a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday in unincorporated McHenry.

At 2:23 a.m., a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu heading south in the 3000 block of Lincoln Road struck a pedestrian who was near the edge of the road, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

The pedestrian, a 48-year-old Woodstock man, was initially taken to Centegra Medical Center in McHenry, then was flown to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was in critical but “stable” condition.

The driver of the Malibu, 22-year-old Alexsandro J. Tackett, left the scene and was found by sheriff’s deputies elsewhere in McHenry, according to the sheriff’s office. He was not injured in the crash.

Tackett, of Wonder Lake, was charged with leaving the scene of an injury accident and failure to report an injury accident, according to the sheriff’s office. He is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Lincoln Road was closed for more than five hours after the crash.