Man charged in fatal shooting of Cook County judge

A man has been charged in the fatal shooting Judge Raymond Myles.

Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted Wednesday afternoon that 37-year-old Joshua Smith was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Myles was fatally shot about 4:50 a.m. Monday in the 9400 block of South Forest.

More details were expected to be released at a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

Earlier Wednesday, sources told the Sun-Times that a car that left the murder scene was identified on video and recovered.

Sources say tactical officers found the car at about 11 p.m. on Tuesday in the Calumet District on the Far South Side — a day after the judge and his girlfriend were shot outside his home in the 9400 block of South Forest.

The person driving the car was interviewed, but detectives don’t think that individual is tied to the slaying of Myles and the shooting of his girlfriend, who is recovering from bullet wounds, sources said Wednesday.

Other people connected to the vehicle also were being questioned, the sources said. Police haven’t confirmed a motive for the killing.

Myles, a Cook County associate judge, was shot at about 4:50 a.m. outside his home. A neighbor heard a woman scream, “Don’t kill him! Don’t kill him!” and about five shots.

Detectives said Myles walked out of his house after his 52-year-old girlfriend was shot and exchanged words with the assailant before he was gunned down on a back porch.

Neighbors said the 66-year-old judge, whose career spanned nearly two decades, often left the house early in the morning with his girlfriend to work out.

The FBI offered a $25,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest.