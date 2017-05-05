18-year-old charged with killing Chicago cop’s 19-year-old son

An 18-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing last summer of the teenage son of a Chicago cop who was longtime friends with police Supt. Eddie Johnson.

Anthony Moore is charged with killing Arshell Dennis III, an aspiring journalist known as “Trey.”

Dennis, 19, was shot and killed outside his South Side home last Aug. 14 shortly before he was going to leave for New York to go back to college.

Dennis was about to enter his junior year at St. John’s University in New York. He was shot in the chest as he sat outside his family’s home in the 2900 block of West 82nd Street in Wrightwood.

His father, Officer Arshell Dennis, once served with Johnson as a patrol officer in the Sixth District.

Shortly after the killing, Johnson said, “Officer Dennis dedicated his life to make this city safer, and his son Arshell was a good kid, making his parents proud and studying for a promising future as a journalist.”

A 20-year-old who was with Dennis was shot in the arm and chest but survived. Moore is also charged with attempted murder for that and is scheduled to appear in bond court later Friday.

Police are planning a 12:30 p.m. Friday news conference to discuss the case.