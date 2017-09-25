Man charged OWI after off-road vehicle crash leaves friend injured

A man was seriously injured in an off-road vehicle crash early Sunday in Lowell, Indiana, and the driver was charged with operating while intoxicated. | Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources

A northwest Indiana man was driving an off-road vehicle while intoxicated early Sunday, causing a crash that left his friend with a serious injury, according to conservation police.

Conservation officers were called just after midnight Sunday for an ORV crash near 157th Place and Truman Street in Lowell, according to DNR

Mark Runyon, 35, of Lowell, was operating a Can-Am Maverick side by side with 46-year-old John Sopovski of Lowell in the passenger seat, DNR said.

The ORV was “traveling down the roadway at a high rate of speed, Runyon lost control and it rolled over, ejecting Sopovski, who suffered a severe leg injury,” a statement from DNR said.

He was taken by ambulance to Saint Anthony’s Medical Center in Crown Point.

Runyon was charged with operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, a felony, according to DNR.