Man caught in Mexico, charged with murdering his ex-wife in Glen Ellyn

A man arrested in Mexico has been returned to the United States and charged with the murder of his ex-wife in 2011 in west suburban Glen Ellyn.

Juan M. Granados, 39, faces seven counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault, and one count of criminal sexual assault, according to Glen Ellyn police.

On Oct. 16, 2011, police were called to check on the well-being of 36-year-old Nancy Bustos after she failed to contact family members for a couple of days, police said.

Bustos shared an apartment with Granados and their two children in the 0-100 block of Briar Street in Glen Ellyn. Police found Bustos’ body inside the apartment.

The investigation led to Granados, who had already fled to Mexico, police said.

An arrest warrant was issued in June 2012, and Grandos was taken into custody in Mexico in June 2016, police said. He was returned to Illinois by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday, and is being held in the DuPage County Jail.

“It is alleged that nearly six years ago, Juan Granados sexually assaulted and murdered Nancy Bustos,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “Today, in a DuPage County courtroom, Mr. Granados’ attempts to avoid facing these charges came to an end.”

Judge Brian Telander ordered Granados held without bond Wednesday morning, police said. He is next scheduled to appear in court Oct. 4.