Man charged with aggravated battery in Naperville

A west suburban man was charged with battering a woman in her car late Sunday night in Naperville.

Early Monday morning, the 30-year-old woman reported being battered while sitting in her vehicle about 11:55 p.m. Sunday in an alley in the first block of West Van Buren Avenue, according to a statement from Naperville police.

She told investigators she was punched in the face and head multiple times by a man she’d met earlier in the evening, police said. She suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators identified the suspect as 28-year-old Nicarro Drake of Lisle, who was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery, police said.

Drake is being held at the DuPage County Jail on a $5,000 bond and was expected to appear in court again on Saturday, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office.