Man charged with Albany Park shooting

A man has been charged with shooting and critically wounding another man Sunday morning in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Michael Comiso, 19, faces one count each of first-degree attempted murder, aggravated battery with the discharge of a firearm and attempted robbery while armed with a firearm, all felonies, according to Chicago Police.

About 11 a.m., a 19-year-old man was in the 3600 block of West Sunnyside when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the chest, police said at the time. He was taken in critical condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Comiso, who lives in the same neighborhood, was taken into custody about 15 minutes later in the 4800 block of North St. Louis, police said. He was scheduled to appear in bond court on Tuesday.