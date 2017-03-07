Man charged with April fatal shooting in West Pullman

A man was charged with an April shooting in West Pullman that left another man dead and an 11-year-old boy wounded on the Far South Side.

Leander Townsell, 22, was arrested about 10:50 a.m. June 30 in the 2600 block of South California, according to Chicago Police. He was charged with murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery.

About 5:20 p.m. April 10, 26-year-old Keshawn Slaughter was with the boy in the 11600 block of South Bishop when a white vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Slaughter was shot in the back of the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 8:25 p.m., authorities said.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was also taken to Christ Medical Center, police said.

Townsell was expected to appear in bond court on July 7.