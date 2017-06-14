Man charged with armed robbery left wallet behind: Police

An 18-year-old man charged with armed robbery was identified by a wallet left behind at the Gary, Indiana home he alleged burglarized.

Terryante Ashaun Flournoy, of Gary, was charged Wednesday with armed robbery and burglary, according to Gary police.

On Monday, Flournoy and two others entered a home in the 5000 block of Jefferson Street through a bedroom window, police said. Inside, one of them pointed a gun at a teenager who lives at the home and threatened her.

They took items from the home and left, police said. During the robbery, Flournoy dropped his wallet and it was recovered during an investigation. He was located at his home and taken into custody.

Two other suspects are still at large, police said. Anyone with information should call detectives at (212) 881-1210, or the crime tip line at 866-CRIME-GP.