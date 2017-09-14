Man charged with armed robbery of north suburban grocery store

A man has been charged with robbing a grocery store at gunpoint Wednesday morning in the northern suburbs.

Konstantino Papandreou, 23, faces one count of armed robbery and was ordered held in the Lake County Jail on a $2 million bond, according to Waukegan police.

About 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers went to the grocery story in the 2700 block of Washington Street for the report of an armed robbery, police said.

Through the help of witness information and a K-9 unit, officers found Papandreou, who does not have a home, in a friend’s apartment in the 2800 block of Washington, police said. The friend was not involved in the robbery.

Papandreou was arrested without incident, and a weapon and proceeds from the recovery were recovered, police said. He is next scheduled to appear in court Monday.