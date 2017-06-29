Man charged with assaulting, killing man in Austin

A 66-year-old man has been charged with killing another man during an argument Monday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Richard L. Williams faces one felony count of first-degree murder, according to Chicago Police.

Williams got into a fight with 54-year-old Benjamin Herron at 7:52 p.m. Monday in the 5200 block of West Division, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Williams then intentionally struck Herron with a car.

Herron was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:44 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said. He lived in the Austin neighborhood.

An autopsy Tuesday found he died of multiple injuries from an assault, and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Williams, of west suburban Oak Park, was scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.