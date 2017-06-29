Man charged with attacking Cook County Jail deputy

A Cook County Jail inmate was charged Thursday with attacking a deputy during the correctional intake process.

About 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, Jason Killingsworth, 22, struck a correctional officer several times as he was being placed in a holding cell in the jail’s intake area, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

Chicago Police officers and other correctional deputies came to the aid of the injured deputy, and detained Killingsworth.

The injured deputy was taken to an area hospital with “serious, but not life-threatening injuries,” the sheriff’s office said.

Killingsworth was being booked on a robbery charge, the sheriff’s office said. His bond had been set at $100,000. He now faces an additional felony count of aggravated battery, with a bond hearing on the new charge scheduled for Friday.