Man charged with attacking ex-girlfriend, shooting man in East Chatham

Bond was denied for a man charged with breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, hitting her and shooting a male companion early Saturday in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

A Chicago Police officer fired at Ishmael Reed at 4:33 a.m. when they saw the 27-year-old man leaving the apartment with a weapon in the 8100 block of South Maryland, according to Chicago Police. Reed was not struck by the gunfire and tried to run away, but was taken into custody and the weapon was recovered.

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi originally tweeted that officers had shot the man, but later sent a second tweet to correct his statement.

Reed, of the South Shore neighborhood, was charged with home invasion, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated assault and attempted murder, police said.

Reed had broken into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and confronted her and a 27-year-man, police said. He then struck the 25-year-old woman in the head with his hand before shooting the man in both arms.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious-to-critical condition, according to police and the Chicago Fire Department. The woman refused medical treatment.

Reed was ordered held without bond during a court appearance on Sunday, according to Cook County sheriff’s office records. His next court appearance was scheduled for Friday.