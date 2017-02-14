Man charged with attempted murder at Waukegan McDonald’s

A man has been charged with attempted murder for stabbing a person Friday at the McDonald’s in north suburban Waukegan.

Luis M. Medina, 23, was identified around 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from Waukegan police. He was wearing the same clothing and black mask from the Friday stabbing.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The weapon used in the stabbing was recovered from the McDonalds on Friday.

Medina was taken into custody without incident and charged with four counts of aggravated battery and one count of attempted murder, police said. Detectives said the incident was a random act of violence.

Medina, of Waukegan, was ordered held at the Lake County Jail on a $1 million bond, police said. His next court date is Mar. 1.