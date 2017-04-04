Man charged with attempted murder in Gresham shooting

A 56-year-old man is charged with trying to kill another another man in a shooting late Monday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

Daryl Brown, of Oak Lawn, was charged with attempted first-degree murder on Tuesday, Chicago Police said.

The shooting happened at 10:44 p.m. Monday inside a lounge in the 8200 block of South Ashland, police said. Brown got into an argument with a 45-year-old man, pulled out a gun and fired.

The 45-year-old suffered a graze wound to the face and was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, police said. His condition had stabilized.