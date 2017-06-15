Man charged with attempted murder for North Center stabbing

A man has been charged with attempted murder for stabbing a 19-year-old man during a fight Tuesday afternoon in the North Center neighborhood.

Emanuel Smith, 18, stabbed the other man at 3:12 p.m. while they were fighting in the 4200 block of North Lincoln, according to Chicago Police. The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition.

Smith, who lives in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side, was taken into custody after the attack, police said. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of attempted murder, all felonies.

He was expected to appear in bond court on Thursday.