Man charged with battery, stalking in Gary

A 43-year-old man has been charged with violating a restraining order and battery in northwest Indiana.

Stewart Foley IV of Gary was charged with five counts of invasion of privacy, two counts of stalking, and one count each of battery by a deadly weapon, domestic battery by a deadly weapon, and theft, according to a statement from Gary police.

The charges stem from incidents that began in June 2016 and continued through Jan. 5, when Foley battered the victim with a deadly weapon, according to police.

Foley remains in custody at the Lake County Jail.

Anyone with additional information should call Detective Robin Bolde at (219) 881-1209.