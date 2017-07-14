Man charged with breaking into taxi in Evanston

A man has been charged with stealing a tablet from a parked taxi early Thursday in north suburban Evanston.

Someone flagged down an officer at 1:42 a.m. to report that he’d just seen a man break the window of a cab parked near Howard Street and Seeley Avenue, and remove items from within, according to Evanston police. The officer checked the taxi and saw that the front passenger-side window had been broken.

The officer later found 30-year-old Kenneth T. Hamner, who matched a description provided by the witness, carrying a tablet in the area, police said. When the officer tried to stop him, Hamner ran away.

Hamner, who lives in the North Side Rogers Park neighborhood, was taken into custody in the 2000 block of West Birchwood, police said. He was charged with one felony count of burglary to a motor vehicle.