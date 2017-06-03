Man charged with burglarizing Crystal Lake medical facility twice

A man has been charged with burglarizing a medical facility in northwest suburban Crystal Lake twice last year.

Bryan B. Botts, 26, faces two felony counts of burglary and one misdemeanor count of theft, according to Crystal Lake police.

Botts burglarized Caring Family, S.C., a medical facility at 780 McHenry Ave. in Crystal Lake, in August and September 2016, according to police.

Evidence at the scene was recovered and led investigators to Botts, police said.

Botts was arrested Friday and remains at the McHenry County Jail in Woodstock on a $50,000 bond, police said. He is next scheduled to appear in court April 11.

Anyone with information should call Crystal Lake police at (815) 356-3620, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (800) 762-7867.