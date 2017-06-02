Man charged with burglarizing Des Plaines home

A man has been charged with burglarizing a home last week in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

Bartosz Leszczynski, 38, was charged with one count of residential burglary, according to Des Plaines police.

On Jan. 31, officers responded to the burglary in the 100 block of Lance Drive and learned the suspect had entered the home through a window and stolen a large amount of cash, jewelry and electronics, police said.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 1, Mount Prospect police came into contact with Leszczynski on a separate matter and learned he had the items taken in the Des Plaines burglary.

Leszczynski was taken into custody and during an interview with Des Plaines police, he admitted to the burglary, police said. Physical evidence also linked him to the crime scene.

Leszczynski, of Mount Prospect, has a preliminary court date scheduled at the Rolling Meadows courthouse.