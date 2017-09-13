Man charged with burglarizing home in rural DeKalb County

A man was charged with burglarizing a home Tuesday afternoon in rural DeKalb County.

Deputies responded about 1 p.m. to a report of a burglary at a home in the 6100 block of Duffy Road in Shabbona, according to the DeKalb County sheriff’s office.

While returning home, the homeowner was able to take down the license plate of a black Dodge Durango they saw pulling out of the driveway, the sheriff’s office said.

Nicholas J. Bower, 30, was then identified by police as the owner of the Durango, the sheriff’s office said. Later Tuesday, investigators met with Bower and determined he was involved in the burglary. A warrant was then issued for his arrest, and he was taken into custody at his home in Hinckley.

Bower is being held at DeKalb County Jail, the sheriff’s office said. His bond hearing is set for Thursday afternoon.