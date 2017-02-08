Man charged with burglarizing Mount Prospect house when girl was home

A 55-year-old man was charged with burglarizing a home last month in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.

Scott A. Weissert, of Arlington Heights, was charged with one count of residential burglary, according to a statement from Mount Prospect police.

Police responded about noon on July 23 to a reported burglary at a home in the 300 block of North William Street, where a girl was home when someone broke into the house, police said.

When officers arrived, the girl said she heard knocking at the front door just before noon, but was upstairs and didn’t answer. She looked down the stairs and spotted a male looking into the window of the front door.

After the man knocked several times, the girl saw him force open the front door, police said. She ran into a bedroom and locked the door. The suspect then walked up the stairs and tried to open the door to the bedroom in which the girl was hiding.

She began screaming, and the man ran out of the house through the front door, police said. He ran away northbound.

The police department released home security footage and received several tips leading to Weissert being identified as a suspect, police said.

Police executed a search warrant on Tuesday at Weissert’s home and found items connecting him to the burglary, police said. He was taken into custody outside his home.

Weissert’s bond was set at $200,000 during a court hearing Wednesday, police said. His next court appearance was scheduled for Aug. 24 in Rolling Meadows.