Man charged with burglarizing Woodstock restaurant

A man has been charged with burglarizing a restaurant in June in northwest suburban Woodstock.

Francisco J. Olvera-Saavedra, 23, faces one Class 2 felony charge of burglary and one Class A misdemeanor charge of theft under $500, according to Woodstock police.

The restaurant, Mia Passione at 228 Main St., was burglarized overnight on June 30 while the business was closed, police said.

On Aug. 17, the Woodstock Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division identified Olvera-Saavedra as the only suspect in the burglary, police said. Warrants were obtained and Olvera-Saavedra was taken into custody on Monday without incident.

Olvera-Saavedra, who lives in Woodstock, has been ordered held at the McHenry County Adult Correctional Facility on a $50,000 bond, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office. He is due back in court on Friday.