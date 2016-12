Man charged with burglary in Oswego

A 29-year-old man has been charged a burglary that happened in southwest suburban Oswego last month.

Michael Paredones, of the 800 block of West Church Street in west suburban Sandwich, was charged with stealing household items that were reported missing Nov. 11 from the 80 block of Leisure Lane in Oswego, the Kendall County sheriff’s office said.

Paredones faces two felony counts of residential burglary, the sheriff’s office said. His bond was set at $50,000 with 10 percent to apply.