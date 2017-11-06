Man charged with Chatham double shooting

A man has been charged with shooting two people Thursday morning in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

Timothy McGhee, 26, faces one count of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, all felonies, according to Chicago Police.

McGhee shot two people at 11:10 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of East 92nd Street, police said.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said. A 26-year-old man was also shot and took himself to Jackson Park Hospital.

McGhee, who lives on the same block where the shooting happened, was ordered held without bond at the Cook County Jail on Saturday, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. He is next scheduled to appear in court Thursday.